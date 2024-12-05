Cole McWard News: Recalled by Vancouver

McWard was recalled by the Canucks on Thursday.

McWard was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he's logged a goal and six points over 21 appearances at AHL Abbotsford to begin the year. He's made just six appearances in the NHL over the last two seasons, but he'll be available to provide additional depth after Filip Hronek (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday.