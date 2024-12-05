Fantasy Hockey
Cole McWard

Cole McWard News: Recalled by Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

McWard was recalled by the Canucks on Thursday.

McWard was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he's logged a goal and six points over 21 appearances at AHL Abbotsford to begin the year. He's made just six appearances in the NHL over the last two seasons, but he'll be available to provide additional depth after Filip Hronek (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday.

