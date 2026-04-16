Cole O'Hara headshot

Cole O'Hara News: Called up for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

O'Hara was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

O'Hara will get a look in the Predators' regular-season finale, and this will be his NHL debut. The 23-year-old has done well in his first AHL campaign with 19 goals and 44 points across 65 appearances. It's not yet clear who he'll be replacing in the lineup Thursday versus the Ducks.

Cole O'Hara
Nashville Predators
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