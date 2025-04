O'Hara signed a two-year, entry-level deal with Nashville on Wednesday.

O'Hara's NHL deal won't kick in until the 2025-26 campaign and he'll report to AHL Milwaukee for the closing weeks of this season in the meantime. At UMass, the 2022 fourth-round pick blew his personal bests out of the water with 22 goals and 29 helpers in 50 collegiate appearances.