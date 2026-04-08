Cole O'Hara News: Scores twice in Milwaukee's win
O'Hara scored two goals in AHL Milwaukee's 7-0 win over Manitoba on Wednesday.
O'Hara is up to 19 goals, 42 points, 140 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 63 appearances. He's earned four goals and six assists over his last nine outings. O'Hara hasn't made his NHL debut, yet, but his first full AHL campaign has been fairly successful.
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