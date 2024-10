Perfetti posted an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Perfetti picked up a single point for the first time in seven games -- he had previously logged two multi-point performances. The winger set up Nino Niederreiter's third-period tally Thursday. Perfetti has two goals, six assists, 18 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through seven outings.