Cole Perfetti headshot

Cole Perfetti News: Dishes two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Perfetti logged two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Perfetti set up Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor for the first and last goals in regulation time. With six points over his last five outings, Perfetti continues to turn his season around. He's now at 21 points, 88 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-5 rating across 44 appearances overall, and he continues to fill a second-line role.

Cole Perfetti
Winnipeg Jets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Perfetti See More
