Cole Perfetti News: Dishes two helpers

Perfetti logged two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Perfetti set up Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor for the first and last goals in regulation time. With six points over his last five outings, Perfetti continues to turn his season around. He's now at 21 points, 88 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-5 rating across 44 appearances overall, and he continues to fill a second-line role.