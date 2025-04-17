Cole Perfetti News: Earns 50-point season

Perfetti logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Perfetti has two helpers over his last three games, but he has no goals in his last six outings. The 23-year-old's slight dip on offense is nothing to be worried about -- his production as a second-line winger has been fairly steady throughout the season aside from some rough patches in December and January. He finished the regular season at 18 goals, 50 points, 143 shots on net, 71 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 82 appearances.