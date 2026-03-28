Cole Perfetti News: Extends point streak

Perfetti scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Perfetti's goal in the third period, a tap-in with 5:11 left in the game, proved to be the game-winning goal for the Jets. Aside from being the 11th goal of the season for the 24-year-old winger, he also managed to extend his current point streak to a season-long four games. Perfetti has two goals, two assists, five shots and nine hits over that span while holding a middle-six role in the lineup.