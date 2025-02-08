Fantasy Hockey
Cole Perfetti headshot

Cole Perfetti News: Extends point streak in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Perfetti banked an even-strength assist and went plus-1 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Perfetti had a highlight-reel worthy assist in the middle frame when he dished a no-look pass from behind the net right onto the tape of Nikolaj Ehlers, who had an empty net to shoot at. Perfetti is riding a five-game point streak comprised of one goal and five helpers. The 23-year-old has contributed 11 goals, 34 points and a plus-15 rating through 56 appearances while slotting in on the second line and No. 2 power-play unit. Perfetti is just four points away from matching his career high, which he set last season.

