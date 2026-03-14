Cole Perfetti headshot

Cole Perfetti News: Fills empty net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Perfetti scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Martin Necas got the Avalanche on the board with 1:16 left in the third period, but Perfetti's empty-netter gave the Jets some breathing room. The 24-year-old Perfetti has two goals and two assists over seven outings in March. He's up to nine goals, 25 points, 105 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-4 rating over 51 appearances. His offense has taken a significant step back this year, but it's encouraging that he remains in a prominent spot in the lineup despite his struggles.

Cole Perfetti
Winnipeg Jets
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