Cole Perfetti News: Hits 40-point mark for first time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Perfetti logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Perfetti set up tallies by Vladislav Namestnikov and Gabriel Vilardi in the contest. This was Perfetti's first multi-point effort since Feb. 22 versus the Blues -- in the eight games in between, he was limited to two goals and 11 shots on net. The 23-year-old has established a career high with 40 points this season, collecting 13 goals, 27 helpers, 113 shots on net, 56 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 66 appearances in a middle-six role.

