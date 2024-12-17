Fantasy Hockey
Cole Perfetti

Cole Perfetti News: Nabs power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Perfetti recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Perfetti has picked up a helper in three of the last four contests, but he hasn't scored over nine games in December. The 22-year-old set up a Mark Scheifele tally in Tuesday's win. Perfetti is up to 20 points (eight on the power play), 61 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-12 rating through 33 outings this season. He continues to fill a second-line role.

Cole Perfetti
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
