Cole Perfetti News: Nabs power-play assist

Perfetti recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Perfetti has picked up a helper in three of the last four contests, but he hasn't scored over nine games in December. The 22-year-old set up a Mark Scheifele tally in Tuesday's win. Perfetti is up to 20 points (eight on the power play), 61 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-12 rating through 33 outings this season. He continues to fill a second-line role.