Cole Perfetti headshot

Cole Perfetti News: Nets 10th goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Perfetti scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Perfetti had been limited to two assists over his previous five games. The tally was his 10th of the season, but eight of them have come over his last 31 contests, showing an improvement after his slow start to the campaign. He's earned 28 points, 120 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-5 rating through 57 appearances, mainly in a second-line role.

Cole Perfetti
Winnipeg Jets
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