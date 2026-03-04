Cole Perfetti News: Nets equalizer Tuesday
Perfetti scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Perfetti tied the game with just 39 seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for Mark Scheifele to be the hero in overtime. With four goals and three assists over his last seven outings, Perfetti has gotten his season back on track. He's now at 22 points, 96 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating over 46 appearances, but his recent production suggests he is back to performing like a top-six forward again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Perfetti See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 257 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Perfetti See More