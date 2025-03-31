Fantasy Hockey
Cole Perfetti

Cole Perfetti News: Nets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Perfetti scored a goal and recorded three hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over Vancouver.

Perfetti found the back of the net after not doing so for three straight contests, and the left winger continues to find ways to impact the game of late. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last 10 appearances, tallying three goals, five assists (two on the power play), 18 shots, 10 hits and two blocked shots over that span.

Cole Perfetti
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
