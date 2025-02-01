Cole Perfetti News: Notches two points

Perfetti tallied a goal, an assist and two shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Perfetti has been on fire alongside Nikolaj Ehlers and Vladislav Namestnikov on the second line, having posted four goals and seven points in his last five games. The 23-year-old Perfetti has surpassed the 30-point mark in two straight regular seasons and is on track to set a new career high in points if he continues to produce.