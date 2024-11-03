Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cole Perfetti headshot

Cole Perfetti News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Perfetti scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Perfetti picked up both points as part of a four-goal third period for the Jets. He snapped a three-game slump with his third multi-point effort of the campaign. The 22-year-old winger is up to four goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 12 outings this season, mainly in a second-line role.

Cole Perfetti
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now