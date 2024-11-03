Cole Perfetti News: One of each in win

Perfetti scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Perfetti picked up both points as part of a four-goal third period for the Jets. He snapped a three-game slump with his third multi-point effort of the campaign. The 22-year-old winger is up to four goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 12 outings this season, mainly in a second-line role.