Cole Perfetti News: Plays hero Wednesday
Perfetti scored the game-winning goal and took four shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Perfetti scored the winning goal at 1:37 of the extra session. He's scored three times over the Jets' last four contests, totaling four points in that span. The 24-year-old has had a mostly uneven campaign, collecting seven goals, 19 points, 33 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 43 outings, though he's talented enough to put together a strong run to end the season.
