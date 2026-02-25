Cole Perfetti headshot

Cole Perfetti News: Plays hero Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Perfetti scored the game-winning goal and took four shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Perfetti scored the winning goal at 1:37 of the extra session. He's scored three times over the Jets' last four contests, totaling four points in that span. The 24-year-old has had a mostly uneven campaign, collecting seven goals, 19 points, 33 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 43 outings, though he's talented enough to put together a strong run to end the season.

Cole Perfetti
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Perfetti See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Perfetti See More
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
26 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
33 days ago
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
NHL
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
Author Image
Corey Abbott
37 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
40 days ago