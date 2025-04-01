Cole Perfetti News: Scores again in loss

Perfetti scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Perfetti has scored in back-to-back contests and has five goals and five assists over 12 outings since March 7. The 23-year-old winger got the Jets on the board at 11:40 of the second period, but they weren't able to build on his goal. The Ontario native is up to 17 goals, 47 points, 130 shots on net, 66 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 75 games in a career year as a middle-six option.