Cole Perfetti News: Tallies on power play

Perfetti scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Perfetti cashed in at 16:16 of the third period to break a 3-3 tie. The winger's slow start is quickly becoming a distant memory -- he's earned nine points over his last five games, accounting for all of his offense on the year. Perfetti has added 19 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across eight outings this season, and he's seeing steady time in a second-line role.