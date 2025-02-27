Fantasy Hockey
Cole Perfetti News: Tallies opening goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Perfetti scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Perfetti has been good since his Jan. 24 hat trick versus Utah. Over the nine games since that outburst, he has two goals, seven assists, 13 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-4 rating while maintaining a steady second-line role. The 23-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 25 assists, 102 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-17 rating through 59 appearances. He is one point shy of matching his total (38) from a 71-game effort in the 2023-24 regular season.

