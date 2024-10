Perfetti notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

All three helpers came in the second period, as Perfetti led the Jets as they erased an early 1-0 deficit. The 22-year-old winger could be headed for a breakout season, as he's piled up two goals and seven points through Winnipeg's first six games -- with three of those points, including both tallies, coming on the power play.