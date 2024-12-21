Cole Perfetti News: Three points in win

Perfetti scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Perfetti notched his first multi-point effort since a two-goal game in Vegas on Nov. 29. The 22-year-old was involved in the Jets' last three goals Saturday, and he now has six points over his last six outings. For the season, the winger is at seven goals, 23 points (nine on the power play), 65 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 35 contests in a second-line role.