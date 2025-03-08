Cole Perfetti News: Ties career high in points

Perfetti scored a goal on three shots on net in Friday's 6-1 win against New Jersey.

Perfetti grabbed the final goal in Winnipeg's offensive onslaught Friday night. The 23-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 38 points and 108 shots on net in 64 appearances this season. With Friday's goal, Perfetti tied his career high in points in seven fewer games than his previous 38-point season. While he has less goals than last season, Perfetti has made strides as a playmaker and has taken a step forward overall. He is an exciting name to watch ahead of next season but holds good value for the rest of the season in deeper leagues.