Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Reinhardt headshot

Cole Reinhardt Injury: Skating in non-contact jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 9:16am

Reinhardt (upper body) is at practice in a non-contact jersey Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Reinhardt has missed the last seven games after being injured against Pittsburgh on Jan. 11. The 24-year-old has one goal, one assist, 11 PIM and 29 hits across 12 games with the Senators this season. He is unlikely to play this weekend when the Senators host Toronto on Saturday and Utah on Sunday.

Cole Reinhardt
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now