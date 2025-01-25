Cole Reinhardt Injury: Skating in non-contact jersey

Reinhardt (upper body) is at practice in a non-contact jersey Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Reinhardt has missed the last seven games after being injured against Pittsburgh on Jan. 11. The 24-year-old has one goal, one assist, 11 PIM and 29 hits across 12 games with the Senators this season. He is unlikely to play this weekend when the Senators host Toronto on Saturday and Utah on Sunday.