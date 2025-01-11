Cole Reinhardt Injury: Sustains upper-body injury
Reinhardt won't return to Saturday's game against the Penguins because of an upper-body injury.
Reinhardt had a goal, an assist, nine PIM and 28 hits in 11 appearances before Saturday's action. He dished out another two hits in 3:33 of ice time before exiting the tilt versus Pittsburgh. If Reinhardt can't play Sunday versus Dallas, then Zack MacEwen will likely draw back into the lineup.
