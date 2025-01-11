Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Reinhardt headshot

Cole Reinhardt Injury: Sustains upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Reinhardt won't return to Saturday's game against the Penguins because of an upper-body injury.

Reinhardt had a goal, an assist, nine PIM and 28 hits in 11 appearances before Saturday's action. He dished out another two hits in 3:33 of ice time before exiting the tilt versus Pittsburgh. If Reinhardt can't play Sunday versus Dallas, then Zack MacEwen will likely draw back into the lineup.

Cole Reinhardt
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now