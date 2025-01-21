Cole Reinhardt Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Reinhardt (upper body) will not be an option for Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Reinhardt will miss his sixth consecutive game Tuesday. It's not known if he is close to a return, but his next chance to suit up will be in Thursday's road matchup against the Bruins. The 24-year-old has accounted for one goal, one assist and a minus-5 rating through 12 appearances in 2024-25.