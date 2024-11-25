Cole Reinhardt News: Called up by Ottawa

Reinhardt was recalled by the Senators on Monday.

Reinhardt was loaned to AHL Belleville in late October, but he'll rejoin the Senators after spending nearly a month in the minors. Over two early-season appearances for Ottawa, the 24-year-old recorded an assist, five hits and three shots on goal while averaging 7:03 of ice time. It seems unlikely that he'll have a significant role with the NHL club.