Cole Reinhardt News: Called up from minors

Reinhardt was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.

The Senators are down to 11 healthy forwards as Zack Ostapchuk left Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, with an undisclosed injury. Reinhardt has one goal, one helper and 14 hits in five games with the Senators this season. He has excelled at the AHL level with five goals and 10 assists in 12 contests. He will draw into the lineup if Ostapchuk is unable to go.