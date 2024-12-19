Cole Reinhardt News: Called up from minors

Reinhardt was elevated from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Reinhardt will provide the Senators with an extra forward as the team heads out on a three-game road trip prior to the Christmas break. In his five NHL appearances this year, the 24-year-old forward has notched one goal on seven shots, one assist and 14 hits while averaging 9:15 of ice time. If Reinhardt does get into a game, it would likely come at the expense of Noah Gregor or Ridly Greig.