Cole Reinhardt News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Reinhardt was elevated from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Reinhardt will provide the Senators with an extra forward as the team heads out on a three-game road trip prior to the Christmas break. In his five NHL appearances this year, the 24-year-old forward has notched one goal on seven shots, one assist and 14 hits while averaging 9:15 of ice time. If Reinhardt does get into a game, it would likely come at the expense of Noah Gregor or Ridly Greig.

