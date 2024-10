Reinhardt recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Friday marked Reinhardt's second NHL outing, his first coming back in 2021-22. He's been shuttled back and forth between the Senators and AHL Belleville frequently in the early going this year. He may return to the minors once Shane Pinto (undisclosed) and David Perron (personal) are ready to rejoin the lineup.