Cole Reinhardt News: Goal earns praises of head coach

Reinhardt scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Reinhardt drove the net and banked the puck in off the left pad of a sprawling Jakub Dobes to give the kitties a 2-1 lead in the second period. He also earned the praises of head coach Paul Maurice for his performance. "He's adapted his game to the way we want to play," Maurice said. "And it does suit him. He can get there, he can get on the body, and he's found his way to the back of the net a couple of times. So, good for him." Reinhardt has a goal and an assist in his last two games (four shots) and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 56 games combined this season (Vegas and Florida).