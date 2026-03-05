Cole Reinhardt News: Placed on waivers
Reinhardt was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Reinhardt has appeared in 44 games for Vegas this year, recording three goals, four assists, 84 hits and 19 PIM while averaging 9:47 of ice time. The 26-year-old should report to AHL Henderson if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
