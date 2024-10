Reinhardt was sent down to the minors Tuesday.

Reinhardt hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season, so his move to AHL Belleville shouldn't come as a surprise. In a corresponding move, the Senators recalled Leevi Merilainen to serve as the No. 2 backstop behind Anton Forsberg. Even with his demotion, Reinhardt should still be on the short list of potential call-ups this year.