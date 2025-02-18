Cole Reinhardt News: Recalled Tuesday

Reinhardt was promoted from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

Reinhardt is currently mired in a 13-game pointless streak dating back to Nov. 25 versus the Flames, though he was also a healthy scratch in 17 games during his slump. In his 16 outings this year, the 25-year-old winger has notched one goal on 13 shots, one assist and 30 hits while averaging 7:58 of ice time. Even with his promotion, Reinhardt isn't exactly a lock to face the Habs on Saturday.