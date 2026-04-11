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Cole Reinhardt News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Reinhardt scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Reinhardt has still been a part-time player lately even with injuries piling up for the Panthers. He's gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last three games, earning two goals and one assist in that span. For the season, the 26-year-old has six goals, 11 points, 44 shots on net, 124 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 57 appearances between the Panthers and the Golden Knights.

Cole Reinhardt
Florida Panthers
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