Cole Reinhardt headshot

Cole Reinhardt News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Reinhardt produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 8-1 rout of the Red Wings.

Both points came in the third period as the Panthers coasted to victory. Reinhardt finished the regular-season on a four-game goal streak and a five-game point streak, collecting five goals and seven points over that latter stretch as he took advantage of numerous absences from Florida's forward ranks, but the 26-year-old winger doesn't figure to be much more than a depth option in 2026-27.

Cole Reinhardt
Florida Panthers
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