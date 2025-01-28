Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Reinhardt headshot

Cole Reinhardt News: Waived by Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Reinhardt landed on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Reinhardt had been contending with an upper-body injury, but he appears to have moved past the ailment with his placement on waivers Tuesday. The 24-year-old has contributed a goal and an assist across 12 appearances with the Sens this season. If the Alberta native passes through waivers, he'll report to AHL Belleville.

Cole Reinhardt
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now