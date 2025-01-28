Cole Reinhardt News: Waived by Ottawa
Reinhardt landed on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Reinhardt had been contending with an upper-body injury, but he appears to have moved past the ailment with his placement on waivers Tuesday. The 24-year-old has contributed a goal and an assist across 12 appearances with the Sens this season. If the Alberta native passes through waivers, he'll report to AHL Belleville.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now