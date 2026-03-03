Cole Reschny News: Named NCHC Rookie of the Week
Reschny was named the NCHC's Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Reschny picked up three points over two games for the University of North Dakota versus Western Michigan University over the weekend. For the season, Reschny has 31 points in 30 games as a freshman. The Flames prospect has adjusted well to the NCAA, though it's not yet clear if he'll be one-and-done in college hockey.
