Cole Reschny headshot

Cole Reschny News: Named NCHC Rookie of the Week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Reschny was named the NCHC's Rookie of the Week on Monday.

Reschny picked up three points over two games for the University of North Dakota versus Western Michigan University over the weekend. For the season, Reschny has 31 points in 30 games as a freshman. The Flames prospect has adjusted well to the NCAA, though it's not yet clear if he'll be one-and-done in college hockey.

Cole Reschny
Calgary Flames
