Cole Schwindt Injury: Could return for Tuesday
Schwindt (lower body) has resumed skating and could be back in the lineup as early as Tuesday versus Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Thursday.
Schwindt will miss Thursday's tilt versus Minnesota, as well as a pair of weekend games in New York against the Rangers and Islanders. Schwindt has already missed 12 games ahead of Thursday's game, with an injury suffered versus Toronto on Feb. 26. He has three goals and an assist in 22 games this season.
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