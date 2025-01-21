Fantasy Hockey
Cole Schwindt Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Schwindt (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Tuesday.

Schwindt sat out Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis after being injured in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Chicago. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has posted seven assists, 30 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots and 36 hits in 38 appearances this season. Due to Schwindt's absence, Alexander Holtz will likely play against the Blues on Thursday.

