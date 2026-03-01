Cole Schwindt Injury: Moves to IR
Schwindt (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Schwindt is out indefinitely after getting injured in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toronto. He has contributed three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 25 hits across 22 appearances this season.
