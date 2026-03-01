Cole Schwindt headshot

Cole Schwindt Injury: Moves to IR

Published on March 1, 2026

Schwindt (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Schwindt is out indefinitely after getting injured in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toronto. He has contributed three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 25 hits across 22 appearances this season.

