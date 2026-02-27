Cole Schwindt headshot

Cole Schwindt Injury: Slated to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 27, 2026

Head coach Paul Maurice said Friday that Schwindt sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's win over the Maple Leafs and will be out "a while," Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Schwindt has made 22 appearances during his first season with the Panthers, recording three goals, an assist, 25 hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 8:51 of ice time. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but Luke Kunin should see increased playing time in Schwindt's absence.

Cole Schwindt
Florida Panthers
