Cole Schwindt headshot

Cole Schwindt Injury: Still not cleared for contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:55am

Schwindt (lower body) remains in a non-contact jersey ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Schwindt is expected to play again this season, but he is running out of time to get into a game. Once given the all-clear, the 24-year-old winger will likely slot into a bottom-six role, though he could see increased opportunities given the number of injuries to the Cats' forward group.

Cole Schwindt
Florida Panthers
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