Cole Schwindt Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Schwindt (lower body) will not finish Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Schwindt was laboring on the bench at one point in the first period before retreating to the locker room, and he did not return. The 23-year-old has gone 10 games without a point while filling a bottom-six role, so his potential absence is unlikely to impact most fantasy managers. Alexander Holtz would be the top option to take Schwindt's spot in the lineup, though Vegas could also call up a forward for depth purposes.