Cole Schwindt News: Finds twine Sunday
Schwindt scored a goal on three shots and dished out three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Schwindt found the back of the net late in the opening period to tie the game at one apiece. Overall, the 24-year-old winger is up to four goals, six points, 15 shots on net, 30 hits and eight blocked shots across 24 games this season. Since his return from a lower-body injury, he has two points, three shots on net and five hits across two games. With a plethora of injuries in Florida's forward room, Schwindt should see steady playing time for the remainder of the season as the Panthers' fourth-line center.
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