Cole Schwindt News: Nabs assist in return

Schwindt logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins.

This was Schwindt's return from a 17-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old has a chance to carve out a bottom-six role late in the season. He's missed substantial time due to a broken arm and the lower-body issue, limiting him to five points, 12 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating over 23 appearances.