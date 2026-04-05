Cole Schwindt News: Nabs assist in return
Schwindt logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins.
This was Schwindt's return from a 17-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old has a chance to carve out a bottom-six role late in the season. He's missed substantial time due to a broken arm and the lower-body issue, limiting him to five points, 12 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating over 23 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Schwindt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Schwindt See More