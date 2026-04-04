Cole Schwindt headshot

Cole Schwindt News: Removed from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Schwindt (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 17-game absence, Schwindt will be available to return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has accounted for three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 25 hits in 22 appearances this season.

Cole Schwindt
Florida Panthers
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