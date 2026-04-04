Cole Schwindt News: Removed from LTIR
Schwindt (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Following a 17-game absence, Schwindt will be available to return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has accounted for three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 25 hits in 22 appearances this season.
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