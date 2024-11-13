Fantasy Hockey
Cole Schwindt headshot

Cole Schwindt News: Sends assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Schwindt posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Schwindt helped out on a Nicolas Roy tally in the first period. The helper ended a four-game slump for Schwindt, who has been confined to a fourth-line role this season. He has played in a majority of the games so far, earning four assists, 10 shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 13 appearances. He likely won't be pressured for playing time until both of Mark Stone (lower body) and Victor Olofsson (lower body) are ready to return to the lineup.

Cole Schwindt
Vegas Golden Knights
