Cole Schwindt headshot

Cole Schwindt News: Tacks on goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Schwindt scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Schwindt has three points over the last seven games. This was mostly a lost year due to injuries, including a broken arm and a lower-body issue. He ends the campaign with seven points, 25 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-2 rating over 29 appearances. Schwindt is scheduled to be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent this summer, but his showing late in the year should encourage the Panthers to sign him before he tests the market.

Cole Schwindt
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Schwindt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Schwindt See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, November 10
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, November 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
157 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
199 days ago