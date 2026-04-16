Cole Schwindt News: Tacks on goal in win
Schwindt scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.
Schwindt has three points over the last seven games. This was mostly a lost year due to injuries, including a broken arm and a lower-body issue. He ends the campaign with seven points, 25 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-2 rating over 29 appearances. Schwindt is scheduled to be a Group 6 unrestricted free agent this summer, but his showing late in the year should encourage the Panthers to sign him before he tests the market.
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